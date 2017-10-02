Former Philly Judge Admits Brady’s Campaign Paid Him For Leaving Race

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — A retired Philadelphia judge has admitted in federal court his part in a pay-out scheme involving a longtime Philadelphia congressman during a 2012 primary election race.

Former city judge Jimmie Moore pleaded guilty Monday to a charge of filing a false campaign finance report.

In exchange for withdrawing from the primary, Moore admitted he knowingly hid $90,000 given to him by Congressman Bob Brady’s campaign. The move was part of a cooperating plea agreement arranged with the government.

“I can’t comment on the grand jury because it’s secret,” said Moore’s attorney Jeffrey Miller. “But he’s been cooperating for months.”

According to court documents, Moore met with Brady shortly before exiting the race. Investigators say the two discussed the arrangement and it was agreed that the payment would be disguised.

“The understanding was that Brady would help him with campaign debts and he would drop out of the race,” Miller said.

Prosecutors say the money was supposed to cover Moore’s campaign debts, but they allege some was used for personal expenses.



Moore is due to be sentenced in January.

His former campaign aide pleaded guilty this summer to the same charge. Both face a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

A lawyer for Brady has said the longtime Congressman was buying polling information from Moore – a common practice in political elections.

Brady has not been charged in the case, and maintains he is innocent of any wrongdoing.

