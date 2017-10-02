Eagles Studs And Duds: Week 4

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It sure felt and sounded like a home, but it goes down as a road win for the Birds.

The Eagles and their fans went into Carson City and took over, beating the Chargers 26-24. It was a solid all-around game for the Birds, who dominated minus a few big plays.

Duds

3. Alshon Jeffery

Jeffery did score his second touchdown of the season, but it was another pedestrian game for the Eagles’ top wideout on Sunday. Jeffery caught just three of six targets for 29 yards, as Chargers top corner Casey Hayward dominated their matchup breaking up four passes and allowing just 17 yards on seven targets (per Pro Football Focus).

2. Rasul Douglas

The Eagles rookie cornerback has been solid so far this season, but Sunday wasn’t his best performance. Most notably, he was lit up for a 75-yard touchdown by Tyrell Williams.

1. Torrey Smith

In the middle of the worst stretch of my career…I'll bounce back…proud of the team — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) October 1, 2017

Torrey Smith continues to struggle and he admitted as much on Twitter, after the game. Smith caught just one of three targets for nine yards.

Studs

3. Carson Wentz

I thought Wentz played one of the better games of his career. Minus a bad red zone throw while falling down in the second half and a fumble that the Eagles recovered, Wentz was flawless. He completed 17 of 31 passes for 242 yards, 1 TD, and 0 turnovers in the road win.

2. LeGarrette Blount

Blount found the fountain of youth! 16 carries for 136 yards, highlighted by a 68-yard “you can’t touch me” run — plus he added a 20-yard catch earlier in the game. Blount sealed the game on his final touch.

1. The o-line

Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram had 23.5 combined sacks in their last 15 games. Lane Johnson and Jason Peters held them to zero today. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) October 2, 2017

The Eagles offensive line dominated. The Eagles rushed for 214 yards and allowed just 1.0 sack to a team that was averaging nearly 4.0 per game. Four of the Eagles’ top five graded player were on the o-line, per PFF:

Jason Kelce, 90.0

Lane Johnson, 86.8

Jason Peters, 86.7

Brandon Brooks, 86.1