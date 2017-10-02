DelVal Undefeated And Ready For Showdown With Albright

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The first month of the 2017 college football season could not have gone much better for Division III Delaware Valley University out in Doylestown.

The Aggies are 5-0 after blasting FDU-Fordham this past Friday, 60-7. Next up, a huge match-up with Middle Atlantic Conference rival and fellow undefeated squad (5-0) Albright up in Reading on Saturday.

A lot of people have a hand in this success for DelVal, near the top of that list is senior linebacker and team captain Nick DiGati.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” he tells KYW Newsradio. “Senior year, the guys are all coming together and a lot of good things are happening this time of year at DelVal. It’s great to be an Aggie.”

DiGati is a member of a defense that is allowing just ten points a game so far this season.

“Give the credit to the great coaching and all the guys, the whole unit, defensive line, linebackers, secondary,” he says. “Everybody on the defensive side of the ball is just coming together and doing what is asked of them, doing their job and working hard every single day. The chemistry’s been great, everybody’s great friends, we work together and we don’t want to let each other down.”

DiGati leads the Aggies in tackles with 42. He was credited with a whopping 21 stops earlier this season in a win over Wilkes.

The DelVal offense is also getting it done this season, averaging 35.8 points per game. Senior running back Devauntay Ellis is averaging nearly 100 yards a game on the ground, while junior quarterback Dashawn Darden has thrown 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

Albright and DelVal are tied for first in the MAC with each team sporting a 4-0 league mark.

“Albright’s a great team,” DiGati says. “They’ve had a great season so far and they beat us last year and we understand that. They’re a great opponent coming up, we know we’re going to have to work hard and we know they’re going to bring their best game and so will we.”

That game last year saw Albright win 20-17 in Doylestown.

Saturday’s game gets underway at 1:00pm.

