RIDLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Ridley Township man is charged in connection to an indecent exposure incident in Delaware County.

Nether Providence Police say John Dellarocco turned himself in to authorities on Monday.

john c dellarocco 2017 10 03 02 09 37 Delaware County Man Charged With Exposing Himself To Teen Girl

(credit: Nether Providence Police)

The incident happened just before 3 p.m on September 18 near East Country Club and Palmers Lanes.

A teen girl told authorities Dellarocco drove past her and stopped on the side of the road. Police say as she walked past the vehicle, the driver’s side window was down and she noticed the suspect’s genitals were exposed.

Police say Dellarocco did not say anything to the girl and he left the area before the police arrived.

Dellarocco was charged with Indecent Exposure and Open Lewdness in connection with the incident and a previous incident in a neighboring jurisdiction. He was arraigned and released on bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 16.

