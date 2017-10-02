Officer Hospitalized After Heart Attack During Foot Chase

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A 44-year-old Pennsylvania police officer has been hospitalized in critical condition after suffering cardiac arrest during a foot chase.
Michael Robison, assistant chief of the Allegheny Township Police Department in Blair County says one officer collapsed during a pursuit Sunday morning. Robison says other officers gave him CPR and revived him at the scene.
The officer’s name was not released.
Police say he had been responding to a report of a man causing a verbal disturbance at a mobile home park. The suspect was arrested.
