Positively Philadelphia: Germantown Festival

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This coming Saturday you’re invited to the revolutionary Germantown Festival with battle reenactments and much more.

“It commemorates the battle of Germantown which was one of the largest battles of the American Revolution in which General George Washington commanded troops against General William Howe. Because the Americans could not get the British out of Cliveden the plan to liberate occupied Philadelphia fell apart,” said David Young.

David Young is Executive Director of Cliveden of the national trust for historic preservation.

“Reenactors will begin drilling and mustering at about 11 a.m. There will be music and food trucks. Across from Cliveden is the historic house Upsula… and over there, there will be family games, a beer garden, a children’s muster and much more,” said Young.

The Cliveden house in the 6400 block of Germantown Avenue is unique.

“There are still marks from the battle, and I mean cannon ball marks, musket ball marks, even something that’s purported to be blood on the walls from a British soldier. It surprises people that there was such a huge battle in what is now an urban area,” said Young.

The festival closes the entire block of Germantown Avenue, and it’s rain or shine.

