Officials Unveil 3-Year Plan To Make Philadelphia Streets Safer

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Get ready to slow down in Philadelphia. City officials are launching a plan that seeks to eliminate traffic deaths by 2030 and a lot of it involves your driving

The plan is called Vision Zero and Mayor Jim Kenney admits it sounds lofty but he says, that’s where the plan comes in.

“This is not a report full of pie in the sky idea that will never see the light of day, it’s a three-year action plan with a series of realistic and affordable recommendations to make our streets safer,” said Kenney.

Using tools such as roundabouts, rumble strips and medians for safe crossing, the initial plan focuses on a small number of streets that deputy managing director Mike Carroll says take an outsized toll.

“It’s just 12 percent of the roadways that are responsible for 50 percent of the fatal and serious crashes,” he said.

Carroll says once the life-saving measures are in place, it will take longer to get around those streets– what he thinks is a fair trade-off.