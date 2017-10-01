Fans Have High Hopes Despite End To Poor Phillies Season

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies 2017 season is officially over and although it is the sixth straight year they failed to make the playoffs fans remain optimistic.

I'm at the ballpark for the last #Phillies game of season, talking to fans about the future of team #SundayFunday @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/bO4leo7ozr — Justin Udo (@JustinUdo) October 1, 2017

“The outfield looks pretty stacked,” said one fan. “JP has a nice glove and Rhys Hoskins obviously, and pitching is going to develop. I think we’ll be aight. We gotta make a couple moves.”

The team finished with a winning percentage below .500, and they’re now looking for a new manager. Still, a lot of fans have high hopes about what’s on the horizon.

“I think we have a lot of prospects, and we have a bright future and we have a lot of cap room too, so we can sign some nice big name free agents, to help our team out and be really good, said another fan.

Some fans say they were proud of the way their team finished out the season.

“It made me feel good, it made me have hope for the next few years to come,” one man said. “Showed they are determined to win and the young guys are excited for this new team.”

And when it comes to the next few seasons of the franchise, fans have some pretty lofty expectations.

“Playoffs, hopefully World Series.”

“Playoffs, for sure. I’m not going to say that they are going to win it all, but they are going to be in the playoffs.”