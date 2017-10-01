BREAKING: Investigation Underway After Police Find Baby Dead In Rhawnhurst

Expert Warns To Get Your Shot Now Before Bad Flu Season Arrives

By Lynne Adkins
Filed Under: Flu Shots, Health, KYW Newsradio 1060, Lynne Adkins

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Flu season is on the way and if you were thinking of skipping the shot this year, you might want to think again.

When predicting how bad the flu season is going to be, there are two things to consider according to Dr. Thomas Fekete, section chief of infectious diseases at Temple School of Medicine.

Did the flu hit the southern hemisphere hard this year and have flu cases started early in our area? The answer is yes to both.

Fekete suggests you get a flu shot now, and a call to the doctor when you think you’re sick.

“We have much better techniques to give us the results back the same day and if you’re going to get a treatment for the flu you have to start taking it as soon as possible, because even a delay of a day or two will make the treatment much less effective,” he said.

The flu shot can take takes up to two weeks for it to be fully effective.

More from Lynne Adkins
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

RV Getaway
Enter Today
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch