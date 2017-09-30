Woman Struck, Killed In Hit-Run In Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Police are searching for the hit-and-run driver who struck and killed a woman as she crossed the road in Wilmington, Delaware.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Kirkwood Highway and Farrand Drive.
Police say a 50-year-old woman was crossing the road when she was struck by what’s described as a dark-colored pickup truck.
Authorities say the driver did not stop. The woman, who named was not immediately released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with any information regarding the incident is urged to contact police at 302-365-8484.