South Philly Festival Serves Sausages To Keep Streets Clean

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Restaurants and bars in South Philadelphia’s Newbold neighborhood took over West Passyunk Avenue Saturday for a food festival aimed at keeping the community clean.

Smoke from the grills hits you as soon as you arrive from sausage links were sizzling with everything from onions, peppers, broccoli rabe and even macaroni and cheese.

“We have a smoked brisket cheesesteak with a cooper sharp whiz and some onions,” said Michael Strauss with Mike’s BBQ.

But despite the name, “The South Philly Sausage Fest” highlighted a variety of different meats.

“We are cooking up our secret recipe ribs, thick cut, with a special sauce with a special rub,” said the chef from The Station Bar & Grill. “You know it’s not an Adam and Eve rib because once you taste one of these bad boys you’re not giving it up.”

With plenty of beers on tap to wash it all down.

Newbold CDC President Tim Lidiak says they hold this event each year to raise money for their community cleaning program.

“The CDC hires 14 Philadelphians with various disabilities to sweep and clean the streets of our Newbold neighborhood,” he said.