Pennsylvanians Raise A Glass As October Marks Wine Month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — October is Pennsylvania Wine Month and area restaurants and wineries have special offerings throughout the month.
Many wineries harvest their grapes in October so visitors can see the wine making process from grape to glass.
“In Pennsylvania we offer such a great diversity of varieties of wines and wine grapes, so there truly is something for everyone,” said Jennifer Eckinger with the Pennsylvania Winery Association.
Including, Traminette, Gruner Veltliner and Cabernet Franc.
Eckinger says several area restaurants will offer happy hour menus featuring local wines and even stores are getting in on the action.
“Monday, October 2, we’re doing tasting’s in regional stores, the fine wines and good spirits stores will be featuring Pennsylvania Wines and the PA preferred wines,” she said.
Eckinger says wine making is a growing industry in the state. There’s a winery within an hour of anywhere in Pennsylvania.