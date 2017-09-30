Pennsylvania Looks To Modernize Dog Licensing, Increase Fees

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Pennsylvania lawmakers held a hearing to consider legislation that would increase dog license fees and create a website for all license sales.

The sponsor of the bill is Eddie Day Pashinski of Luzerne County, the ranking Democrat on the state House Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee, which recently held a hearing on his legislation. In addition to convenience for people buying licenses, Pashinski says creating a statewide online registry would benefit your pooch.

“The idea is to keep track of the dog,” he said, “so when you have a stray dog, you can go to one registry, and be able to identify the owner of that dog, and then more easily contact that owner.”

Pashinski says there are still 11 Pennsylvania counties that use a paper system to register dogs. His bill would also raise the cost of dog licenses to fund the cash starved state Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement.

The cost of a one-year license for neutered or spayed dogs would rise to $10 dollars from the current $6.50.