PA Attorney General Urges Consumers To Act On Equifax

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s attorney general says doing nothing to protect yourself in the wake of the Equifax credit security breach is not a good strategy – even if the company’s security website says you weren’t affected.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro says investigators have been “testing” Equifax’s security website with “fake names” and random numbers passed off as Social Security numbers. In some cases, Shapiro says, that site identified the bogus names and numbers entered as victims.

“I encourage consumers to go and immediately monitor their credit,” Shapiro said, “and if you don’t need access to your credit, say you’re not buying a car or buying a cell phone or other things that would require a credit check, I’d encourage you to freeze your credit, as well, as we go through the course of this investigation and find out just how deep this breach ultimately went.”

He says if you’ve detected suspicious activity on your account, his investigators want to hear from you.

Click here for more information: