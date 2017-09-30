New Jersey Business Uses Dance To Help Aid Relief Efforts In Puerto Rico

PENNSAUKEN, NJ (CBS) — Some are dancing, some are packing and all helped Saturday at a special Puerto Rico relief effort at Algorhythm Dance Studio in Pennsauken.

“We’re dancers so I reached out to all our dance community and they’ve been really gracious and donated their time today,” says owner Jessica Rodriguez who is Puerto Rican.

For a $25 donation people could attend a wide variety of dance classes all day long led by instructors who volunteered their time.

Villanova Students, New Jersey Dance Studio Helping In Puerto Rico Relief Effort

At the same time Algorhythm was having a donation drive so people were dropping off cases of water, canned food and more items that the dance studio is sending in a shipping container to Puerto Rico.

“It makes it feel like we’re working together. Everyone has it in their heart that they want to do something but they don’t know how. And we’re telling people if you just come down and bring a case of water or some deodorant you’re being a part of the solution and we’re helping people,” says Rodriguez.

Young dancers make good packers.

“Today we have been packing these bags or women, men and kids,” says 8-year-old Isabella Rodriguez who understands sending simple hygiene products can do a world of good.

She explained, “I like helping and I don’t want anybody to get sick or hurt.”

Aid Flows To Puerto Rico But Many Still Lack Water And Food

Her uncle Rick was in Puerto Rico during hurricane Irma and is heartbroken at how much worse things are now after hurricane Maria.

“It’s one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever been to and I know right now we’re in crisis, we need help, we need help big time,” says Rick Rodriguez.

To cap things off Saturday, Algorhythm is having a Latin Dance night starting at 8:30 p.m. where the $15 cover all goes toward Puerto Rico relief.

They will continue taking donations even beyond Saturday.

You can find out more on how to donate through Algorhythm Dance Studio’s Facebook page by clicking here.