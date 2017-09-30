Miles For Migraine Aims To Raise Much-Needed Money For Research Treatments

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The fifth annual Philadelphia Miles for Migraine event takes place Saturday, and you can help raise awareness and money to help those suffering.

Too little money is raised to research treatments for migraines, according to Shirley Kessel, the executive director of Miles for Migraine and this event raises needed cash and awareness for an illness that she says is more than just a headache.

“It’s a severe neurologic disease,” Kessel said. “There are some people who do have a migraine now and again, however there is also a large number of people in the population that blame migraine for causing mild to severe disability. It actually comes along with symptoms besides just headache.”

There’s a two-mile walk, and a 5k and 10k run which begin at 8:30 a.m. on October 7 in Wissahickon Park.

“Migraine is so underfunded compared to the disability that it causes,” Kessel said. “And migraine gets about 20-times less funding than some of the other diseases and there are not enough treatment options being developed for people with migraine who are out of work, out of school, it happened to my own child.”

You can sign up at the Miles for Migraine website: