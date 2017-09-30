Police Investigate After Man Is Shot Twice In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are investigating after a man is shot in North Philadelphia late Saturday afternoon.
The shooting took place just before 5:30 p.m. along the 3800 block of North 15th Street in the Tioga/Nicetown neighborhood.
Authorities say the unidentified victim was a 25-year-old man who was shot twice in the the lower back.
Officials say he was taken to Temple Hospital, and remains in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.