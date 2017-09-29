Temple Hospital Looking To Identify Patient

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– Temple University Hospital is asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient.
Hospital officials say the man arrived at the Episcopal Campus’ emergency room without identification. He was then transferred to Temple University Hospital on September 22.
The patient is approximately 50 years old and has scars on his right and left bicep.
Temple says they are making every effort to locate family and friends.
Anyone with information is asked to call 267-788-2442.