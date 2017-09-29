Couple Finds Stolen Car 23 Years Later Covered With Clams

NEW YORK (CBS) — A couple from New York is reunited with their stolen car 23 years after it went missing. And its a wonder they even recognized it.

Ronald and Cathy Frank’s Honda Accord was found covered with clams.

It was reported stolen back in 1994. About a year later, a scuba diver spotted it at the bottom of the Mohawk River, but by then it had become home to bass and clams, lots of clams.

Recently, police began working with the DMV and confirmed that this was in fact the Frank’s stolen car.

The Franks say they are not looking for any follow-up. They are just happy to have the closure.

