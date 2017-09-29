BREAKING: Police: 6-Year-Old Boy Shot In Philadelphia

SEPTA Sunday Work To Affect 3 Regional Rail Lines

By Mark Abrams
Filed Under: Mark Abrams, Philadelphia, Septa

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA plans to begin major upgrades to overhead wires and track between the Fern Rock Transportation Center and Glenside Regional Rail Station during the next three weeks beginning on Sunday.

SEPTA’s Kristin Mestre-Velez says the work will affect commuters who use the Lansdale/Doylestown, West Trenton, and Warminster lines.

“Lansdale/Doylestown, shuttle buses will operate from Fern Rock Transportation Center to Glenside Station. And, West Trenton, it will be from Fern Rock Transportation Center to Noble Station,” she said. “On the Warminster line, shuttle buses will actually replace all train service between Warminster and Fern Rock Transportation Center.”

Mestre-Velez says the work will take up the entire day Sunday and regular service will be restored by Monday morning.

She says the crews will be back in the same areas on Sundays October 8th and 15th.

