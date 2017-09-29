Local Leaders Urge Amtrak To Rename Station After Late Congressman Bill Gray

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– A coalition of political and community leaders held a press conference Friday to demand that Amtrak abide by the federal law renaming 30th Street Station after the late Congressman Bill Gray.
“Why are we here in 2017, when this was passed in 2014?” asked Senator Bob Casey.
Senator Bob Casey joined the Mayor and a cadre of elected officials at 30th Street Station to ask why Amtrak has yet to change the name to William H. Gray III 30th Street Station in compliance with federal law.
Gray was 2nd Congressional Congressman for 13 years, was the first Black Majority whip in Congress, lead the United Negro College Fund and was pastor of Bright Hope Baptist Church.
“We have communicated and we have met with Amtrak,” said Casey.
Pa. Rep Curtis Thomas organized the Urgency of Now Gray Coaltion. He says instead of renaming the station, Amtrak officials have offered a plaque or park in Gray’s name.
“Which are unacceptable,” said Thomas.
Amtrak issued a statement saying, “We look forward to working with the family on how to appropriately honor and fund the recognition of Congressman Gray’s service to this area.”