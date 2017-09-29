Phillies, Mets To Play In 2nd MLB Little League Classic

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies and Mets will participate in the second annual MLB Little League Classic next season.
The Phils and Mets will play each other at Bowman Field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, at 7:00 p.m. on Aug. 19, 2018. There will be all day events for the MLB Little League Classic, as the Mets and Phillies players will attend the Little League World Series games.
The MLB Classic began this year, with the Pirates and Cardinals playing in Williamsport. The game gives little-leaguers a chance to interact with professional players.
“The interactions throughout the day between the Major League Players and Little Leaguers was something that those involved will remember forever,” commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We are pleased to once again have the opportunity to help create these special memories next August.”