Official: 4 Men Indicted After Record-Setting Amount Of Fentanyl Seized

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — A Philadelphia man and three others were indicted after authorities confiscated a record-setting amount of fentanyl, according to New Jersey Attorney General Christopher Porrino.

Those facing drug-related charges include:

Jesus Carrillo-Pineda, 31, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Jesus Yanez-Martinez, 22, of Somerton, Arizona

Daniel Vasquez, 28, of Somerton, Arizona

Omar Zeus Rodriguez, 38, of Willingboro, New Jersey

The announcement was made Friday, as Porrino said the four men are connected to the 45 kilograms of “super-potent synthetic opioid fentanyl” authorities seized. In addition, officials say the nearly 100 pounds of fentanyl could have yielded more than 18 million lethal doses.

Authorities say they seized the fentanyl in June, including 40 kilograms in North Bergen and five kilograms in Willingboro.

“The 45 kilos of fentanyl seized in this case is the largest fentanyl bust in the history of the state, having broken the prior record announced only a few months ago,” said Attorney General Porrino. “Dealers lace heroin with this deadly poison to boost potency, and with these amounts of fentanyl being stockpiled in New Jersey, I am desperately urging heroin users to seek treatment now more than ever, as their next dose could be their last. Fentanyl is so deadly that just these 45 kilos of fentanyl could have yielded enough lethal doses to kill the entire populations of New Jersey and New York City combined.”

The Division of Criminal Justice Gangs & Organized Crime Bureau was able to get a state grand jury indictment to charge Carrillo-Pineda, Yanez-Martinez and Vasquez with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of fentanyl, in connection with the seizure of 40 kilos of fentanyl in North Bergen.

Yanez-Martinez and Vasquez each face a charge of distribution of fentanyl, and Carrillo-Pineda faces a charge of possession of heroin related to the North Bergen arrests.

The indictment also charges Carrillo-Pineda and Rodriguez, in connection with the seizure in Willingboro of five kilos of fentanyl, nearly 40 kilos of heroin, and some methamphetamine. They face charges of conspiracy, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of methamphetamine, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, and possession of fentanyl.