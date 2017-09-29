New Jersey Community Sending Police, Firefighters To Puerto Rico

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s largest city is sending police, firefighters and emergency management personnel to Puerto Rico to help with Hurricane Maria relief efforts.

Newark’s Public Safety Department says it will deploy emergency personnel in three teams and coordinate efforts with the New Jersey State Police.

Maria devastated the U.S territory of 3.4 million last week, wrecking the electricity grid and destroying homes and businesses. It is blamed for 16 deaths on the island.

Newark officials say the deployment will not endanger the city’s safety.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Autumn Birding
Enter Today
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch