New Jersey Community Sending Police, Firefighters To Puerto Rico

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s largest city is sending police, firefighters and emergency management personnel to Puerto Rico to help with Hurricane Maria relief efforts.
Newark’s Public Safety Department says it will deploy emergency personnel in three teams and coordinate efforts with the New Jersey State Police.
Maria devastated the U.S territory of 3.4 million last week, wrecking the electricity grid and destroying homes and businesses. It is blamed for 16 deaths on the island.
Newark officials say the deployment will not endanger the city’s safety.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)