Woman Charged In Slaying Of Bucks County Pharmaceutical Executive

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — A 33-year-old woman is charged with the death of a 64-year-old pharmaceutical executive inside his Bucks County home.
Investigators say 33-year-old Jennifer Morrissey lived with 64-year-old Michael McNew in his Washington Crossing home.
But the two had a falling out. According to charging documents, investigators recovered deleted texts from Morrissey’s phone sent the day McNew was murdered.
That text conversation, in the affidavit of probable cause, says McNew told Morrissey she was not welcome at his house. He would defend himself if she showed up.
She replied, “you’ll have to shoot me.” She also said she would stab him, adding “I will get you like I’m field dressing a deer.”
When interviewed by police about the murder, investigators say Morrissey said McNew did everything for her and didn’t deserve to die.
When they asked her if anyone was a threat to McNew they say she replied, yes her boyfriend, Charles Kulow with the breed motorcycle club.
McNew was found in a chair Aug. 8 inside his home along the Delaware River in Washington Crossing, dead of a bullet wound to the head. He had been shot once in the face, an autopsy determined.
Morrissey is charged with murder, burglary, and tampering with the scene of a crime.