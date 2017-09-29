Markelle Fultz Has Fun At Media Day

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We got an up close and personal look at the Sixers No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz during media day, thanks to the Players’ Tribune.
In a video released this week, we got to see Fultz’s love for Chick-fil-A and hoodie ‘Kelle.
In a conversation with teammate T.J. McConnell, Fultz tells the Sixers’ point guard to go get some Chick-fil-A. When McConnell says he can’t “afford it,” meaning his body not his wallet, Fultz responds, “It’s free.”
Fultz also jokes about he’s going to play center and Joel Embiid is going to play the two-guard.
You can watch the video below.
The Sixers open the preseason at home on Wednesday, October 4th.