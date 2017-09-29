Judge Rules Christian Cross On Pennsylvania County’s Flag, Seal Unconstitutional

EASTON, Pa. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the image of a large Christian cross on the flag and seal of a Pennsylvania county is an unconstitutional endorsement of religion.

Judge Edward Smith ruled Thursday against Lehigh County in a suit filed by the Freedom From Religion Foundation and four of its local members. They objected to the cross’s inclusion on the county flag and seal and sought an order for its removal.

Lehigh County seal. (credit: CBS3)

Smith wrote that while he doesn’t believe the symbols violate the Constitution, he was bound by precedent to side with the Wisconsin-based atheist group. He gave the Freedom From Religion Foundation two weeks to come up with an injunction.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

One Comment

  1. Ray Sagastiano says:
    September 29, 2017 at 1:33 pm

    Scratch a professional atheist and you’ll find a secular jew who hates America.

    Reply | Report comment |

