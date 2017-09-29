NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

‘We Back The Blue’: Couple Foots Bill For Philly Officers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A simple act of kindness is getting a lot of attention on Facebook.

A Philadelphia police officer and his partner ate at Montesini Pizza in Mayfair earlier this week.

Unknown Couple Picking Up Tabs At Applebee’s

When they went to pay the bill the waitress showed up with this note: “The couple sitting in the booth beside your table paid the bill and asked me to give you this instead. We appreciate what you do and back the blue.”

The officer says the people were complete strangers and he thanks them for the gesture.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

RV Getaway
Enter Today
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch