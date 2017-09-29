‘We Back The Blue’: Couple Foots Bill For Philly Officers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–A simple act of kindness is getting a lot of attention on Facebook.
A Philadelphia police officer and his partner ate at Montesini Pizza in Mayfair earlier this week.
When they went to pay the bill the waitress showed up with this note: “The couple sitting in the booth beside your table paid the bill and asked me to give you this instead. We appreciate what you do and back the blue.”
The officer says the people were complete strangers and he thanks them for the gesture.