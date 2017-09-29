Stephen Colbert, Nick Kroll Challenge Celebrities To Post Awkward Child Photos To Raise Money For Puerto Rico

By Lisa Respers France

NEW YORK (CNN) — Nick Kroll and Stephen Colbert are having some fun in their quest to help Puerto Ricans in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Kroll was on Colbert’s late-night show Wednesday to promote “Big Mouth,” his new animated series on Netflix about the challenges of puberty.

Kroll challenged fellow celebrities to post awkward photos of themselves during adolescence using the hashtag #PuberMe.

Colbert jumped on the idea and said that if stars added #PuertoRicoRelief to those postings he would ensure proceeds from the sale of his Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor, Americone Dream, would be donated to help people on the hurricane-ravaged island.

Nick Kroll asked me to post a pic of my awkward stage, but I never had one. So here's me lookin' cool as hell! #PuberMe #PuertoRicoRelief pic.twitter.com/UC9a7XtjZa — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) September 28, 2017

On Thursday night, Colbert announced that for every posting the Americone Dream fund would donate $1,000 to OneAmericaAppeal.org.

“And again, I get to determine who’s a celebrity,” Colbert joked.

Several stars took the challenge, including Sarah Silverman, Kevin Smith, America Ferrera, Emmy Rossum, Lena Dunham and Conan O’Brien.

.@nickkroll Hope pimple in the middle of my forehead doesn't distract too much from my (actual) hairless kitten #PuberMe #puertoricorelief pic.twitter.com/vLAPltuIlJ — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) September 29, 2017

Of course, Kroll and Colbert also got in on the action.

The challenge is just the latest in celebrity efforts to raise funding and awareness about Puerto Rico, the US commonwealth devastated last week by Hurricane Maria.

