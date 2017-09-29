NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Stephen Colbert, Nick Kroll Challenge Celebrities To Post Awkward Child Photos To Raise Money For Puerto Rico

Filed Under: Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico, Stephen Colbert

By Lisa Respers France

NEW YORK (CNN) — Nick Kroll and Stephen Colbert are having some fun in their quest to help Puerto Ricans in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

Kroll was on Colbert’s late-night show Wednesday to promote “Big Mouth,” his new animated series on Netflix about the challenges of puberty.

How To Help The Hurricane Victims In Puerto Rico

Kroll challenged fellow celebrities to post awkward photos of themselves during adolescence using the hashtag #PuberMe.

Colbert jumped on the idea and said that if stars added #PuertoRicoRelief to those postings he would ensure proceeds from the sale of his Ben & Jerry’s ice cream flavor, Americone Dream, would be donated to help people on the hurricane-ravaged island.

On Thursday night, Colbert announced that for every posting the Americone Dream fund would donate $1,000 to OneAmericaAppeal.org.

Local Woman Organizing Effort To Get Help To Hurricane-Ravaged Island Off Puerto Rico Coast

“And again, I get to determine who’s a celebrity,” Colbert joked.

Several stars took the challenge, including Sarah Silverman, Kevin Smith, America Ferrera, Emmy Rossum, Lena Dunham and Conan O’Brien.

Of course, Kroll and Colbert also got in on the action.

The challenge is just the latest in celebrity efforts to raise funding and awareness about Puerto Rico, the US commonwealth devastated last week by Hurricane Maria.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

