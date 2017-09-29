BREAKING: Police: 6-Year-Old Boy Shot In Philadelphia

Children’s Book Educates Kids On Danger Of Hurricanes

By Kristen Johanson
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A children’s book written 25 years ago following Hurricane Andrew is making a comeback to help the youngest affected by the recent rash of terrible storms.

The book – ‘What if Hurricanes were Candy Canes’ – is aimed at helping children understand a storm’s devastation and destruction.

“The book is about a boy named Andrew. ‘My brother’s name is Andrew, he’s a very funny boy. Unlike the recent hurricane that came here to destroy,'” explained author Jayne Bonilla.

Bonilla – who now lives in Florida – wrote the book, inspired by an eight-year-old girl she met during a Hurricane relief fundraiser.

“She said ‘my family’s okay, my sister’s are fine, my mommy and daddy are healthy, and that’s all that matters,'” Bonilla recalled.

Bonilla says she wrote the book to follow the same sentiment.

“The littlest victims of these hurricanes are the children, and we need to get a book into their hands so they have a resource to talk about their emotions,” Bonilla said.

For every book purchased, a second will be donated to a child who’s been affected. A portion of the proceeds will then go to relief efforts in Texas, Florida and the Caribbean.

