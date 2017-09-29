Carson Wentz Named Week 3 NFLPA Community MVP

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz has been named NFL Players Association community MVP for Week 3.
The Eagles quarterback donated $120,000 to Canine Partners for Life, an organization that places service dogs with those who have disabilities.
“I am incredibly honored to receive the recognition of NFLPA Community MVP for this week,” Wentz said via ProFootballTalk.com. “My love for dogs and passion for helping those in need recently led me to the folks at Canine Partners for Life. After hearing and seeing the great services these dogs provide to their owners and families, it was an easy decision to partner with them to help make a difference for families in the Philadelphia area.”
Wentz also will donate his Week 3 game check to Jake Elliott’s charity of choice, as Wentz was caught mic’d up promising the rookie kicker his check if he made the 61-yard field goal. Of course, Elliott nailed the kick to beat the Giants.
Wentz and the 2-1 Eagles head to Los Angeles to face the Chargers on Sunday.