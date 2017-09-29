AG Porrino: ‘Sad Milestone’ Reached After 4 More Charged With Defrauding Superstorm Sandy Relief Funds

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey attorney general says the state has reached a “sad milestone” in announcing that four more people have been charged with filing fraudulent applications for Superstorm Sandy relief — bringing the total charged statewide to 100.
Attorney General Christopher Porrino said Thursday that the charges highlight how many people are willing to dishonestly exploit aid meant for those hit hard by a historic storm. The four people charged were accused of claiming that second homes in Ocean County were in fact their primary residences when they applied for Sandy aid.
They were each charged with theft by deception and unsworn falsification.
Porrino says the 100 people charged have siphoned off about $6 million in benefits.
