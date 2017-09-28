Temple Football Coach Geoff Collins’ Approach With Players Is Anything But Conventional

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–Heavy metal, the WWE, mayhem and chaos.

Temple football Coach Geoff Collins’ approach with his players is anything but conventional– and that’s the point.

By 6:30 every morning Collins is walking down the hall at Temple’s practice facility. He’s thinking about everything from A-to-Z and focusing on Xs and Os.

“I just get excited about what I do. I can’t believe they pay me to do what I love,” said Collins,

His energy is infectious and he wants his players to have as much fun playing football as he does coaching it.

Why else would he invite WWE star Titus O’Neil to practice to bring a little smackdown?

Why else would Collins let senior fullback Nick Sharga rock-out with his guitar out?

“When we get out to practice we try to create as much chaos every single day in practice so that when they get to game time they are used to it,” said Collins.

No matter what Collins does, he does it with swag.

Earlier this month, he used a helicopter to drop-in on recruits. Seven schools in one night.

But even a guy jacked-up on caffeine, blitzes and touchdowns needs a soft place to land. For Collins, that’s where his wife Jennifer and 16-month-old daughter, Astrid come into play.

For Collins, family and football go together like shoulder pads and helmets. And behind all the swag is a beautiful football mind that led two top 20 defenses in the SEC. And a man who has high hopes on North Broad Street.

“It’s all about the culture. It’s more about how you play… that’s paramount,” said Collins.