Taste With Tori: Banh Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)–In this week’s Taste With Tori you’re about to embark on a flavorful adventure.

You know about the hoagie and the cheesesteak, but what about the banh mi?

If you’re hitting the streets of Glenside, Pennsylvania, there’s a spot for street food that will make you hit the brakes! It’s called Banh Street.

“It’s a Vietnamese hoagie or sandwich and it’s the greatest sandwich on earth!” said chef and owner, Chad Rosenthal.

The sandwich consists of fresh rice flour baguette, fresh herbs, pickled veggies, cucumber and jalapeno.

Rosenthal is an Upper Dublin graduate, and reality food show regular!

“I was on Food Networks Star… other Food Network shows soon to come,” he said.

And he first had his first bite of a banh mi years ago in a small Vietnamese sandwich shop in Hong Kong!

“I just remember biting into and the flavors were just incredible,” said Rosenthal.

It was so good he opened up his own small shop complete with banh mi that have catchy names!

