Police: Woman Stabbed In Attempted Carjacking Outside Supermarket

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A suspect is in custody after a stabbing and attempted carjacking in the parking lot of a Wilmington supermarket.

It happened outside the Shop Rite in 500 block of South Walnut Street, around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say a 32-year-old woman was getting into her car when the suspect jumped in, grabbed her keys and attempted to start the vehicle. The woman attempted to get out, and that’s when investigators say the suspect stabbed her in the arm and leg.

Police Search For 3 Men Wanted In Violent Crime Spree In Kingsessing 

Police say she ran towards the Shop Rite for help and the suspect chased after her.

A 67-year-old man intervened and the suspect began taunting him with the knife, threatening to kill him.

The suspect eventually ran off and a short time later police arrested him.

The female victim is expected to be OK.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Autumn Birding
Enter Today
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch