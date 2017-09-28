Police: Woman Stabbed In Attempted Carjacking Outside Supermarket

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A suspect is in custody after a stabbing and attempted carjacking in the parking lot of a Wilmington supermarket.
It happened outside the Shop Rite in 500 block of South Walnut Street, around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police say a 32-year-old woman was getting into her car when the suspect jumped in, grabbed her keys and attempted to start the vehicle. The woman attempted to get out, and that’s when investigators say the suspect stabbed her in the arm and leg.
Police Search For 3 Men Wanted In Violent Crime Spree In Kingsessing
Police say she ran towards the Shop Rite for help and the suspect chased after her.
A 67-year-old man intervened and the suspect began taunting him with the knife, threatening to kill him.
The suspect eventually ran off and a short time later police arrested him.
The female victim is expected to be OK.