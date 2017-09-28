Scalise Returns To Capitol Hill, First Time Since Being Shot

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Majority Whip Steve Scalise returns to House votes at the Capitol for the first time since being shot.
Scalise told CBS that doctors “put me back together again.”
“I found out later just how much damage was done internally,” Scalise said in his CBS interview that airs Sunday.
“You know, I mean, my femur was shattered. The hip and pelvis had serious damage where the bullet went through and, you know, did some damage to areas that had to be shored up with steel plates … they did a phenomenal job of rebuilding, you know, kind of rebuilding Humpty Dumpty. I mean, there were, there was a lot of damage inside that that had to get fixed.”
