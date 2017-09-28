Scalise Returns To Capitol Hill, First Time Since Being Shot

Filed Under: Talkers, Virginia Shooting

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Majority Whip Steve Scalise returns to House votes at the Capitol for the first time since being shot.

Scalise told CBS that doctors “put me back together again.”

“I found out later just how much damage was done internally,” Scalise said in his CBS interview that airs Sunday.

“You know, I mean, my femur was shattered. The hip and pelvis had serious damage where the bullet went through and, you know, did some damage to areas that had to be shored up with steel plates … they did a phenomenal job of rebuilding, you know, kind of rebuilding Humpty Dumpty. I mean, there were, there was a lot of damage inside that that had to get fixed.”

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Autumn Birding
Enter Today
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch