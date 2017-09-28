Woman Oozing Purple Liquid From Eye Due To Botched Tattoo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A model in Canada is warning others after a botched eye tattoo may leave her completely blind in one eye.

Catt Gallinger, 24, of Ottawa, Canada says she decided to get a sclera tattoo about four weeks ago. The procedure changes the color of the whites around your eye.

But weeks after the procedure, her eye started oozing purple liquid.

“As it stands, it has been agreed by both doctors and the surgeon that my eyesight will not get better. It will either go completely or stay a blurry mess,” said Gallinger in a Facebook post.

Gallinger tells The Sun that she got the tattoo to “make me feel more at home in my body.”

After purple dye began oozing, she went straight to the hospital.

Pictures Gallinger has shared on Facebook show various stages of recovery, as her left eye reacts to the antibiotic drops. Some images show her eye swollen shut.

According to The Sun, surgeons say her sclera tore from the size of needle used, depth and amount of ink inserted. Doctors were also concerned that the equipment was not sterile and that there is an infection stuck in with the excess ink, she said.

“As of today, I have no intention on ever modeling again,” Gallinger writes in an emotional update.

She has a warning for others thinking about getting the tattoo.

“Look into not just the artist and their portfolio, but to talk to some of their clients, talk to other artists about them and get experiences beforehand,” the model tells The Sun.