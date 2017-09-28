2 Local Contestants Win Big On ‘Price Is Right’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two local contestants on the Price Is Right on CBS are celebrating with their family and friends after their big wins.
West Chester University student Chad Cohen from Newtown Square and Lori Davis from Philadelphia were both lucky enough to make it to the final showcase.
And though Chad walked away the big winner, Lori pocketed $1,000 by spinning the wheel.
Lori says she is still feeling like a winner.
She says she plans on celebrating all day, she’s hosting her own “Price is Right” game with giveaway prizes for her daycare center staff.