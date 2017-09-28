Paul Ryan Heads To Pennsylvania To Sell $5 Trillion Tax-Cutting Plan

Filed Under: Paul Ryan, Talkers

ASTON, Pa. (AP) — House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin is heading to Pennsylvania to tout a $5 trillion tax-cutting plan released by President Donald Trump and his fellow congressional Republicans.

Ryan was scheduled Thursday to appear at Pennsylvania Machine Works, a pipe-fitting manufacturer in Aston about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of Philadelphia.

He’s expected to take questions from employees, although the sweeping plan omits critical, controversial details that could take months to work out in the GOP-controlled Congress and are necessary to determine whether a family would see a tax cut or a tax increase.

Trump says his plan will benefit the middle class, not millionaires and billionaires. But Democrats condemned it, saying it would result in a windfall for the wealthiest Americans and provide little to middle-class taxpayers.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

