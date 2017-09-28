NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Pa. Supreme Court Opens Door To Review Of School Funding

By Tony Romeo
HARRISBURG (CBS) — The state Supreme Court has issued what the plaintiffs call a landmark ruling in a case that challenges the way Pennsylvania schools are funded.

The Executive Director of the Public Interest Law Center says the state Supreme Court ruling reverses a lower court ruling, and affirms that questions about public education funding, and whether that funding meets constitutional standards, are matters for the courts.

Among the parties that brought the legal action is the William Penn School District in Delaware County.

Superintendent Jane Harbert was among those who spoke with reporters during a telephone conference Thursday afternoon.

“I am in complete agreement with this is a wonderful day for us… it brings tears to my eyes,” Harbert said.

The Pennsylvania State Education Association issued a statement echoing Harbert’s call for elected officials not to wait for the courts to resolve the matters of adequate and equal funding of state public schools.

