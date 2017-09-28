New Mural Unveiled In Brewerytown

By Paul Kurtz
Filed Under: Paul Kurtz, Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new Mural Arts Philadelphia project celebrates the Brewerytown neighborhood.

Its unveiling comes in accordance with national Drink Beer Day.

It took nearly three months for artist Phillip Adams to transform his outdoor canvas, a block-long stucco wall along 31st Street, into a mural that blends Brewerytown’s robust pre-prohibition past with its present day craft beer and millenial-fueled revival.

img 7695 New Mural Unveiled In Brewerytown

Artist Phillip Adams and his mural. (credit: Paul Kurtz)

Adams used shades of dark blue, gray, and black to create hazy, almost dream-like images of bygone breweries, horse drawn wagons loaded with fresh kegs, and 21st century condos and businesses that now dot the landscape.

“All the names you see are of past breweries. So, on this street, 31st Street, there were about 11 breweries functioning at one time. Over time there were about 24 of them,” Adams said.

Those breweries produced around 50 percent of the beer distributed in Philly.

More from Paul Kurtz
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Autumn Birding
Enter Today
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch