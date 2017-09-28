Fish Fell From Sky While It Rained In Mexico Coastal Town

Filed Under: Mexico, raining fish

TAMPICO, Mexico (CBS/AP) — Rain wasn’t the only thing that fell from the sky in one Mexican coastal city.

Mexico City Residents Keeping Eye On Nearby Volcano Following Eruption

Tamaulipas civil defense said in a Facebook post earlier this week that small fish fell from the sky while it was raining in the coastal city of Tampico.

The photos show four small fish in a bag and another fish on a sidewalk.

The Associated Press reports that this type of phenomenon has been reported since ancient times.

Police Search For 3 Men Wanted In Violent Crime Spree In Kingsessing 

Scientists believe waterspouts might be responsible for sucking fish into the air where they are blown around before falling back to the ground.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Autumn Birding
Enter Today
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch