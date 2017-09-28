Fish Fell From Sky While It Rained In Mexico Coastal Town

TAMPICO, Mexico (CBS/AP) — Rain wasn’t the only thing that fell from the sky in one Mexican coastal city.
Tamaulipas civil defense said in a Facebook post earlier this week that small fish fell from the sky while it was raining in the coastal city of Tampico.
The photos show four small fish in a bag and another fish on a sidewalk.
The Associated Press reports that this type of phenomenon has been reported since ancient times.
Scientists believe waterspouts might be responsible for sucking fish into the air where they are blown around before falling back to the ground.
