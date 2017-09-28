Mexico City Residents Keeping Eye On Nearby Volcano Following Eruption

MEXICO CITY (CBS) — Residents in Mexico City are keeping an eye on a nearby volcano just days after an earthquake devastated the region.

The volcano had a minor eruption early Wednesday morning, shaking nearby towns.

However, authorities say there is no imminent danger.

The volcano has been active since the mid-1990s and registered some significant eruptions last year.

More than 330 people died in last week’s 7.1 magnitude earthquake.

