Report: Justin Timberlake Finalizing Deal To Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’re bringing Justin back.
According to U.S. Weekly, Justin Timberlake is finalizing a deal to perform at halftime of Super Bowl LII this February.
Timberlake, 36, last performed at the Super Bowl in 2004, when he controversially pulled part of Janet Jackson’s costume off.
“We know that we will put on a spectacular show,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said via ESPN.com. “When it is time to announce her name we will do it. Or his name. Or their names.”
The 52nd Super Bowl is set for February 4th, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.