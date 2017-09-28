Jayson Werth Tips Cap To Phillies Fans, Who Boo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Jayson Werth stepped to the batter’s box in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s game at Citizens Bank Park and tipped his cap.

After all, the 38-year-old — who is in the final year of his contract — may be stepping to the plate in Philadelphia for the final time.

But the response from Phillies fans was the same one Werth has been used to since leaving the Phillies after the 2010 season: boos.

After the game, Werth said he was paying his respect to the city and franchise where he bloomed, helping the team to a World Series title in 2008.

Werth struck out swinging on four pitches.

