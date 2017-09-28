Report: I-476 Among Worst Traffic Hotspots In Nation

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– I-476–the “Blue Route”– makes the list of the 25 worst traffic hotspots in the nation.
The congested area is from East Rose Valley Road to Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge, according to the transportation firm INRIX.
The Philadelphia area is ranked 12 in their survey with more than 6,000 hotspots.
It’s estimated that congestion will cost drivers more than $15 billion by 2026 due to wasted time and fuel.
New York has the most traffic hot spots.