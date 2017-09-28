Report: I-476 Among Worst Traffic Hotspots In Nation

By Brandon Longo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– I-476–the “Blue Route”– makes the list of the 25 worst traffic hotspots in the nation.

The congested area is from East Rose Valley Road to Pearl Harbor Memorial Bridge, according to the transportation firm INRIX.

Bed Bugs Attracted To Dirty Laundry, Scientists Say

The Philadelphia area is ranked 12 in their survey with more than 6,000 hotspots.

It’s estimated that congestion will cost drivers more than $15 billion by 2026 due to wasted time and fuel.

New York has the most traffic hot spots.

More from Brandon Longo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Autumn Birding
Enter Today
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch