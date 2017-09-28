How To Help The Hurricane Victims In Puerto Rico

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– Here are some ways you help those in Hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico.

UNITED FOR PUERTO RICO

Puerto Rico’s first lady Beatriz Roselló set up Unidos por Puerto Rico to connect the private sector to those in need.

UNIDOS PA PUERTO RICO

Philadelphia area nonprofit El Concilio has launched Unidos PA Puerto Rico to raise money for hurricane relief.

SALVATION ARMY

You can make a donation to the Salvation Army by CLICKING HERE.

AMERICAN RED CROSS

Make a donation to the Red Cross HERE.

UNICEF

UNICEF USA is mobilizing to get immediate, critical support — Emergency Relief Kits — to the children of Puerto Rico.

SAVE THE CHILDREN

Save the Children is on the ground in Puerto Rico, responding to the needs of children, mothers and families.

SEARCHING FOR LOVED ONES

Check the Red Cross’ registry if you’re looking for loved ones.

If you're looking for loved ones after #HurricaneMaria, the @RedCross Safe & Well site is a useful resource: https://t.co/uQguzlkDDn pic.twitter.com/y5hVPcLA22 — FEMA Region 2 (@femaregion2) September 27, 2017

Federal Affairs Administration is asking people to do the following:

▪ Contact the island’s disaster relief team by e-mailing maria1@prfaa.pr.gov

Because of high volume, leaders are asking that you only send one email — no follow-ups — unless the status of your loved one has changed.

Include your contact information and as many details about your family member or friend as possible.

▪ Call the Washington D.C. office at 202-800-3133 or 202-778-0710

▪ Call the island’s local radio station WIPR at 787-777-0940

▪ You can also try to find family and friends via the American Red Cross