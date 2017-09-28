NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Halloween Favorite ‘Hocus Pocus’ Reportedly Being Remade Without Original Cast

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—A remake of the Halloween favorite “Hocus Pocus” is apparently in the works, according to Entertainment Tonight.

The Disney Channel is reportedly in the early stages of development featuring a new cast and new director.

The 1993 classic features three witch sisters, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who are resurrected in Salem, Massachusetts on Halloween night.

It is up to two teenagers, a young girl, and an immortal cat to put an end to their reign of terror.

Entertainment Tonight says the remake is being written by Scarlett Lacey, with David Kirschner, producer on the original movie, who’s on board to executive produce.

