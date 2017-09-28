Garden Commemorates Philadelphia Visit Of Pope Francis, World Meeting Of Families

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Archdiocese of Philadelphia has erected a garden and series of plaques to commemorate the visit of Pope Francis and the World Meeting of Families conference two years ago.

The memorial garden and plaques are positioned just off Race Street, near 18th Street, next to the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on the Parkway.

Archdiocesan spokesman Ken Gavin says the garden and plaques recognize the financial and volunteer contributions of thousands who stepped up to make September 2015 a historic time for the archdiocese and the city…

“In order to stage the World Meeting of Families and the papal visit required a lot of effort on the part of a lot of folks. And, there was a two-year lead-up period to that, that was very intense. So this is here to thank those individuals as well because really they are the ones who made it possible for Philadelphia to shine on the world stage for that week in September.”