FEASTIVAL Offers Unique Philly Dishes With A Side Of Entertainment

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia’s top chefs whipped up some of their specialties Thursday night along the Delaware River for the food lovers dream known as FEASTIVAL.

With dancers spinning from the ceiling, performing inside a cube and twirling fire, it’s safe to say this annual event isn’t your typical food festival.

The unique concoctions offered from the city’s top restaurants further proves that…

“We have a brine and smoked pork belly,” says Bank & Bourbon GM Dan Rivas. “On top of that we have an apricot mostarda and on the very bottom of the dish some pickled cabbage.”

“Stuffed grape leaves with rice, pine nuts, ground lamb, dill, and we’re serving it with tzatziki, sumac and dry mint,” explains Evan with Kanella South.

“We have a Dragonfly cheese crostini which is a soft cheese topped with a carmelized apple and walnut chutney, drizzled with a white apple balsamic vinegar,” says cheese maker Matt Hettlinger with The Farm at Doe Run.

Those were three dishes out of around 100 that were served. The chefs were on hand to interact with the attendees, telling them about what they are eating.

It was way more food than Greg and Lauren knew what to do with.

“We’ve never seen so many delicious places to eat in one event,” Greg tells KYW Newsradio.

“We went really hard at first and we slowed down a lot but it’s still great,” Lauren says

“We’ll suffer through it, it’s worth the effort,” adds Greg.

Aside from satisfying appetites, FEASTIVAL supports Philadelphia’s FringeArts.